For the last few weeks, DOGE workers have been going from federal agency to federal agency, firing workers at random, often without even knowing what they do. Why? Because efficiency! Because surely all of these federal workers are sitting around doing nothing all day, just living off the government teat and wasting taxpayer dollars. Surely! Except, you know, they weren’t actually doing that, which is why so many have since received letters telling them that their termination notices were “sent in error.”

While they were firing all of those workers for their supposed “poor performance,” one DOGE employee was hard at work, in her office at the Office of Personnel Management where she worked as the agency’s Chief Spokesperson … trying to make some extra cash on the side as an Instagram influencer.

As people were literally losing their jobs, CNN reported earlier this week, Pinover was twirling around her office, doing her makeup and modeling outfits that, while very expensive, were not actually all that cute, hashtagging them #DCInfluencer, #trendybuttimeless and #petitefashioninspo.

Tragically, Pinover deleted her account — @getdressedwithmc — as soon as CNN reporters got in touch with her, but you can click the post below for a few examples and to see just how freaking adorable she thinks she is.

Of course, given that Pinover only had around 800 followers, it’s hard to imagine she was raking in all that much cash, even if most of her fits weren’t giving FLDS wife on her way to a funeral.

The skirt she’s wearing is a $475 piece from Tibi that is supposed to be a midi skirt, not a weird almost ankle skirt. It might be cute if it were on someone tall enough to wear it and not paired with those shoes or that top. (Is she auditioning for a community theater production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame?)

Would I pay $475 for it? Hell no, and not just because midi skirts are a crime against my legs.

According to CNN, her now defunct page on ShopMy (which she linked to on her Instagram page) included affiliate links “for clothing brands like Quince and Reformation, as well as retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s.”

However! I can personally tell you that practically everything she’s wearing in these pictures is from Rent the Runway. So it’s entirely possible that she is renting these clothes and then encouraging others to go out and pay retail for them so that they, too, can look like they got dressed in the dark closet of someone five inches taller than they are.

Here she is in the outfit she wore on the day 20 members of her team were fired, captioned “A moment for mixed prints.”

And what a moment it is! Is that a still from a lost episode of “Community” in which Alison Brie’s character tries to join the Amish? No, it is our own American Marie Antoinette, sporting a brown and grey argyle sweater, a brown frumpy skirt, and black boots, with no discernible accessories that takes “nothing to write home about” to a whole new level.

To be clear, I am not someone who believes that fashion must be (or even should be) attractive. Far from it! Almost every piece I truly love is something I have stared at for ten minutes, asking myself “Is this completely hideous … or is it the best thing I have ever seen?”

Bronwyn Newport, RHOSLC

There is, however, a difference between fashion ugly and depressing the living fuck out of me ugly. Or I just died of cholera on the Oregon Trail ugly. There’s something that feels deeply symbolic to me about someone who works for DOGE, for the Trump administration, wearing a bunch of clothes that cost a fuckton of money and still look terrible.

Here she is, mere seconds away from bursting out into a stirring rendition of “On the Good Ship Lollipop,” wearing what she called her “emotional support shoulder sweater” paired with another sweater. She chose to pair this with yet another midi skirt in a slightly lighter shade of grey than the sweater she’s actually wearing, along with a pair of Tory Burch Reva flats that tell the world “I spent $230 dollars of your tax dollars to look like a basic bitch.”

This skirt I actually like (no idea what it is — maybe Alice + Olivia?), but she still sucks.

And here she is at home, with yet another “emotional support shoulder sweater.”

“I cannot even make my bed or close a drawer before taking a picture. This outfit is so amazing, I must capture it immediately!” she seems to say. It’s like, a weird beige-y striped sweater over what, in reality, is actually a really pretty dress from SEA — if it were styled in a less insane way and was in any way a good silhouette for her.

I’m sorry, but if you are going to play at being a fashion influencer while taxpayers are paying you their hard earned money so that you can justify firing people whose jobs are actually necessary to the functioning of our nation — then you should at least have the decency to actually bring some cute outfits to the table.

The real Marie Antoinette would never.

