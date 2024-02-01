The National Prayer Breakfast was this morning, and President Joe Biden spoke at it. We don’t have much to say about that, except that we think the Breakfast is a creepy Christo-fascist ritual started by creepy Christo-fascists, and we wish Democrats, including Biden, didn’t feel obligated to go pay respects to Right-Wing Jesus Inc. once a year like this.

The Breakfast is no longer run by “The Family,” the secretive uber-weirdo right-wing cult that started it. They split last year, and now it’s run by the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, which is run by members of Congress themselves. (Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan has questions about how real the alleged schism is.) But sorry, it’s still creepy in a nation that isn’t and never was supposed to be a Christian theocracy.

Last year, the Breakfast was held in the Capitol Visitors Center. This year it’s in Statuary Hall, near the Rotunda, at the very heart of the Capitol. Journalist Jonathan Larsen explains that this would have to have been approved by extremist Christian insurrectionist Speaker Mike Johnson. That does sound like him. Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman told Larsen that’s a “very disturbing venue,” as Statuary Hall is “the heart of our Capitol, the heart of our democracy.”

But with Mike Johnson in there, the “Handmaid’s Tale” insurgents are holding the gavel. So of course the fascist Jesus breakfast is inside. It’s not like Republicans can piss and shit all over that building any more (literally) than they already have.

Or can they?

Speaking of Mike Johnson, it’s been confirmed that the vile Christian extremist televangelist Jack Hibbs was invited personally by Johnson to deliver the opening prayer for the House the other day. In fact, Hibbs confirmed it himself, with his wordhole. JoeMyGod, Right Wing Watch and Media Matters have a bunch of receipts on the dude Johnson saw fit to invite into the People’s House:

So that’s the guy Mike Johnson recently thought it would be cool to have come to the House of Representatives and belt out one of his stupid prayers.

This guy is a Christian extremist, an unhinged loser and a serious fucking lunatic, just like Mike Johnson.

Wonder if he also has Covenant Eyes on his computer to stop him from incessantly masturbating.

For more on the extremist history of the National Prayer Breakfast and the events surrounding it this year, and also why it’s seriously fucked up for Democrats to keep participating in this Christian nationalist charade, check out this thread from the aforementioned Larsen.

Looks like it was a real fucked up affair, as per usual.

MORE!

