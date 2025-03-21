Hey! You know what’s really nice to see right now? Our elected representatives getting out there and rallying the hell out of people at a time when it is so easy to feel like wallowing and doomscrolling and avoiding everything by spending several hours looking up “Severance” fan theories.

Last night, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kicked off their Fighting Oligarchy tour in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tempe, Arizona, selling out a massive 5,000-person arena with probably even more people outside.

That is bananas! But what did they do, exactly, to draw such crowds? Well you can watch here!

And you can watch the livestream from Greeley, Colorado, starting nowish!

AND at 7 p.m., after you’ve had whichever happy hour cocktail Hooper Our Bartender has mixed up for you, you can come back here and hang out and watch them AGAIN in Denver, Colorado!

That is so many places to be in one day!

This is what we love to see. I realize not everyone is on the same page politically, but I would be cheering for more moderate Democrats if they did this kind of stuff as well. Like if Gavin Newsom were out there trying to rally all the people who think he’s a shoo-in for 2028 (please no) instead of … doing a podcast in which he highlights how fabulously reasonable Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon are.

Right now, we really all kind of need to be on the same team, and I am happy and grateful for anything that is getting people out there, getting them involved and keeping them from feeling hopeless. So get some snacks and hang out and watch. It’ll be fun, I swear!