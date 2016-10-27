HEY YOU GUYS, WATCH THIS NOW! Your first lady, Michelle Obama, is campaigning with your next president, Hillary Clinton, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina RIGHT NOW! Remember how badass Michelle Obama was a few weeks back, when she campaigned in New Hampshire for Hillary and laid Donald Trump ON HIS ASS? We bet this will be really super duper kick-ass good too!

Let's watch it together, and if your first lady makes history again with her speech, we will write a new post about it! Hooray! Video time! Fun!

OH LOOK, here is a bonus fun thing! It is Michelle Obama dancing behind Hillary at the rally, and it is our new favorite:

Michelle Obama dancing behind Hillary Clinton is everything ✨ pic.twitter.com/HHS5YklHh8 — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) October 27, 2016

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