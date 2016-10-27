Wonkette

Wonkette

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Whale Chowder's avatar
Whale Chowder
Aug 16, 2023

I bet if you hit the powerball you'd be able to find an athletic young man who will tell you whatever you want to hear.

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Doloras Funkette's avatar
Doloras Funkette
Aug 16, 2023

Revenge for the Winter War.

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