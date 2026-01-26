Wonkette

Oh, Pretti was a "suspect," huh? So they're going to do ex post facto criminal designation now. Dang, they're really whipping out the usual toolbox they use when cops extrajudicially execute Black people.

Well, good effort Dana Bash.

This is the SOP going forward. Whenever any of the low-rent Sturmabteilung thugs crash out and extrajudicially execute someone, these freaks will run to the rightwing media human centipede and immediately smear their victim.

So our greatest 'weapon' right now is the cameras. Get that footage out there and get it out there quick. And of course keep resisting, keep recording, keep ridiculing these thugs. Also do not bring weapons.

We need to understand now: The purpose of guns in the USA is to terrorize and hunt Black people, and anyone who might help Black people (or any other vulnerable minority). This is part of the presumption of belonging in this colonial settler state. Understand those ground rules going forward.

We’ve all seen his execution. And Renee Goode’s also. The goons pushed a woman down and Pretti tried to help her up when he was sprayed in the face, at first. For helping her up after these fascists knocked her down, he was murdered. End of story.

