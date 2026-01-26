Alex Pretti was murdered on Saturday in Minneapolis.

It was immediately evident in the first video we all witnessed on social media.

And the Trump administration started lying to us about it immediately.

We knew Alex Pretti’s name, his life, and had seen every angle of his murder by Saturday night. And we received fresh confirmation of how much ICE will always lie about everything, even in the face of immutable and undisputable facts.

So the pre-scheduled appearance of wannabe Amon Göth, Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, on CNN’s State Of The Union ended up being quite confrontational.

Host Dana Bash, smartly and rightfully, did what most journalists should do when interviewing these brazen liars: she repeatedly showed the videos of what happened, while pressing Bovino on his lies. This didn’t stop Bovino from lying, but it made every lie and every meager attempt at deflection more apparent.

Bovino kept insisting that Pretti was at “a riot” (it wasn’t) and that his legal possession of a 9mm handgun secured in its holster was somehow justification. Bash pushed on this, and Bovino avoided making it harder when this eventually gets to DHS’s lawyers to try to clean up.

BASH: [H]omeland Security Secretary [Kristi Noem] is not waiting for that investigation to take place before saying that Alex Pretti was -- quote -- "brandishing a weapon." […] Have you, sir, seen something different to support what the secretary said?



BOVINO: […] I think what we need to take a look at here is the situation in its totality. What happened leading up to this situation? The suspect decided to inject himself into a law enforcement action. […] And what happened between the -- when that situation first came about and the shooting, that's going to be investigated and we're going to get to the facts of that.



BASH: Well, you said yesterday that this looks like a situation where the individual wanted to do “maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.” What evidence do you have that he wanted to massacre law enforcement? […] It doesn't look anything like he's trying to massacre law enforcement. In fact, he was filming and then it looked like he was trying to help another individual there who was pushed down by law enforcement, and then they went after him.

Bovino, like the cowardly Fisher Price Fascist he is, then began to blame Pretti for his own murder:

BOVINO: Dana, let's look at why he was there in the first place. Was he simply walking by and just happened to walk into a law enforcement situation and try to direct traffic and stand in the middle of the road and then assault, delay and obstruct law enforcement?

Pretti was lawfully present, legally carrying, and documenting ICE operations. He was exercising his First and Second Amendment rights under our Constitution. He did not assault, delay, or obstruct a goddamn thing. He was not resisting arrest, and no lawful order was given. He was helping someone who ICE agents had assaulted, and then those same ICE agents escalated the assault by using pepper spray, attacking him, and disarming him before ultimately killing him.

Bovino then tried to shift the blame to people hurting ICE’s feelings.

BOVINO: Or was he there for a reason? Did he fall victim to that violent and heated rhetoric by a Mayor Frey, a Governor Walz? Look, Dana, they're trying to portray Border Patrol agents and ICE agents as Gestapo, Nazi and many other words. Did this individual fall victim, as many others have, to that type of heated rhetoric?

Bovino drapes himself in Temu Totalitarian garb, and his minions kill with impunity as they target marginalized minority communities. People knowing history and being able to identify where it rhymes in real time is not “heated rhetoric.”

Truly, where are people getting these fascist comparisons from?!

Bash pushed Bovino on this line about Pretti “impeding” law enforcement, and Bovino’s rationalization kinda clarifies what we all have suspected for a while.

BOVINO: [H]e was there in the scene. He was in the scene actively impeding and assaulting law enforcement to the point […]



BASH: He wasn't impeding it. He was filming it, which is a legal thing to do in the United States of America.



BOVINO: […] He was there for a reason. And that reason was to impede law enforcement, to the point...



BASH: What evidence do you have of that?

None. Bovino had no real evidence that would stand up in a court. To fuckmooks like Noem, Bovino, Tom Homan, and Donald Trump himself, not willingly surrendering to their authoritarian boots qualifies as impediment or “perpetrating violence” towards them. They see anyone unwilling to freely surrender their rights to them, like Renée Good and Alex Pretti, as criminals.

Bovino made that clearer when Bash pointed out that Pretti's last moments before being murdered were helping a fellow Minnesotan who ICE had assaulted.

BOVINO: Dana, we don't need a suspect's help in an active law enforcement scene. We don't need his help. We didn't ask for his help.



BASH: When you say suspect, what is he suspected of?



BOVINO: That's an active law enforcement scene. He knew that was an active law enforcement scene, especially when the officers approached him and it was very evident he did not need to be where he was. […] And he decided on his own to stay there.

And then, won’t you weep for the poor Gestapo?

BASH: With respect, it feels as though in some ways you're blaming the victim here.



BOVINO: The victims -- the victims are the Border Patrol agents. I'm not blaming the Border Patrol agents. The victim are the Border Patrol agents. The suspect put himself in that situation. The victims are the Border Patrol agents there.

Bovino continued the defamation and victim-blaming of Alex Pretti and Renée Good in a press conference later that day.

Bovino blamed everyone from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, while at no point acknowledging his own subordinates’ faults.

They only see the world as MAGA and everyone else. No one seal-clapping their evil is seen as “criminal” and “suspects.”

That’s why they don’t shed tears or express an ounce of empathy. Bovino’s defense of his murderous goons and descriptions of the victims they hurt and kill are not too dissimilar to the way Logan Roy categorizes his family’s victims on HBO’s Succession.

Our abuse, our assaults, and ultimately our deaths are categorized as NRPI (No Real Person Involved) in the minds and rhetoric of Gestapo leaders like Greg Bovino.

When this is all over, every one of these motherfuckers should be tried like at some kind of homegrown American Nuremberg.

In conclusion:

Have a week.

