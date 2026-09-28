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Happy Monday, just over a month until the midterms, oh boy!

Dok wrote about Tommy Tuberville and his furry barking airline pilots at Wonkette, and I followed up on it at The Moral High Ground. It’s everywhere, on all our sites! That’s why you need to subscribe to all the things! [The Moral High Ground]

Oops, John Fetterman said a boo-boo. [The Hill]

Sounds like somebody needs to tell Trump’s yapping ankle-biter Todd Blanche that actually in functioning democracies, it is not a “privilege” for the free press to be in the People’s House, you little fascist piece of shit. [JoeMyGod]

Trump cursed the University of Tennessee, by existing and sitting next to Marsha Blackburn at the football game this weekend. Sure, Texas was probably going to win anyway. President Midas Touch’s presence on Tennessee’s side guaranteed it. [WBIR Channel 10 / Yahoo! Sports]

What’s that person saying to Trump at the Patriots Cup the day after he got booed at the Texas/Tennessee game? Something about how they love Dear Leader? Probably. [Reddit]

What in the actual fuck is Kimberly Guilfoyle doing in Greece? [Wall Street Journal]

Looks like some disinformation is hitting the airwaves that ICE has been ordered to stop arresting people who aren’t criminals. Daily Wire has it, but Markwayne Mullin’s department of redneck Hitler shit is denying it. Hmmmm, could this be a desperate attempt to muddy the waters and make Hispanic voters think Republicans aren’t completely evil? [JoeMyGod]

Is it politically shrewd for Donald Trump to be attacking Republican María Elvira Salazar, who is potentially going to lose her seat in Congress, and is desperately trying to hang on to it by pretending she’s breaking with Trump on his Hitler ICE shit? Oh well whatever, he can’t help himself. [New York Times]

Stopped Karl right twice a Rove. [JoeMyGod]

Here’s 10 home improvement projects you shouldn’t try to do yourself, because you’re an IDIOT. [House Outlook]

These are New York Times’s 50 favorite restaurants in the US and A right this second. See anything you want to try? As for us, thinking about the next time in New Orleans and wanting to try both Dolfy’s and DAKAR. [New York Times]

And then some of those chefs sat down and told the Times what they think of diners in 2026. [New York Times]

The Body — El Cuerpo — is one of the best thriller-type movies we’ve seen in a long-ass time, and we watch a lot of movies. Available on Tubi and other places.

OK, that’ll be enough tabs for you. You’ll get more stories when it’s time.

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