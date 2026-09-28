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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Hello friends, here is your hed gif info of the day: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/spin-the-bottle

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/7a476f4b-180e-4b97-b752-e88151806088

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Jen Lacks a Domesticated Bone's avatar
Jen Lacks a Domesticated Bone
2h

Karl Rove is not right. Karl Rove, and the rest of the Republicans suddenly crawling out of the woodwork, are trying to mitigate the damage they, themselves, did when they let Trump do whatever he wanted. Their eye is on 28. Expect phrases like "a return to normalcy" to start being uttered, and our faultless press, who I hope is enjoying those face eating leopards, to run around screaming whatever centrist Dem we have running is so lefty left he can see greenland, while whatever fascist stooge the GOP has is gonna be Totally A Real American Who Can Unite The Country.

This is not a long shot.

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