Lindsey Graham is one of the cringiest people in the Senate on a good day. Watching him wail and gnash his teeth and breathe heavily on behalf of Brett Kavanaugh or in front of a group of anti-abortion women is just an uncomfortable experience for all involved. And lately he's been doing it for Herschel Walker. Oh, he's been doin' it . That creepy Lindsey Graham thing that only he can do.

Last night, Graham went on the Hannity show with Walker, and it was one of the cringiest, creepy-crawliest things we've seen in a long time. In chronicling the current Republican Party, as we watch it become whiter and more racist and more seditionist every day, as well as more and more prone to tokenism, it makes one wonder occasionally if we are over-generalizing. But then we see videos like Graham's appearance on Hannity.

Lindsey Graham is so excited he knows a Black guy, y'all. If you can watch this video and not think it's the most uncomfortably racist thing you've seen this week, you have issues, dude.

“Graham: Walker changes the entire narrative... We're a party of racists, Sean, me and you are racist and the party is racist and what happens when the Republican party elects and nominates Walker” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1666835069



GRAHAM: What is it about this guy? He changes the entire narrative of the Left. We're a party of racists, Sean, me and you are racist, the Republican Party is racist.

Yeah?

GRAHAM: Well what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African-American Black Heisman Trophy winner, right? An Olympian?

What happens? Huh? Because the Republican Party knows a Black guy? Does Lindsey Graham want a prize? Republicans found a Black guy who is good at sports that they decided to cynically draft to run against the pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s church? What is Graham saying? (By the way, it's notable said cynical drafting originated with Sean Hannity, who seeded Donald Trump's brain with the idea. This was a project of Hannity, Donald Trump, and ... ding ding ding! ... Lindsey Graham.)

GRAHAM: It destroys the whole narrative! John James, Tim Scott, Herschel Walker, everybody in San Francisco is gonna jump off a bridge if we ...

It destroys the WHOLE narrative of Republicans being racist! Not that they know one Black guy, but that they know THREE of them! Everybody in San Francisco will jump off a bridge when they meet the Republicans' THREE BLACK FRIENDS!

And yes, if you did not watch the video, Graham says all of this while sitting next to Herschel Walker and pointing at Herschel Walker, like he brought Herschel Walker on Hannity for show-and-tell. He also said that Democrats are very terrified that Herschel Walker will make all children of color want to be Republicans. You betcha.

Definitely one of the more nauseating things we've seen from Lindsey Graham lately, and there's never any shortage with him.

Anyway, we've quoted this tweet a number of times lately, but we must ask, is this the narrative Graham thinks Republicans have now destroyed? Because we feel like Lindsey Graham's Hannity appearance just singlehandedly put gas in that narrative's tank for several thousand miles.

“Herschel Walker can perform daily abortions on his kitchen table and beat ten wives and fifteen baby mamas in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot. He will not lose a single Republican vote as long as he keeps serving his purpose putting a Black face on white supremacy.” — Uju Anya (@Uju Anya) 1664883767

Exactly.

