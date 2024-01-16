Marco Rubio, back in March 2016, told CNN's Jake Tapper that Donald Trump’s unhinged rhetoric would “really … do damage to America … I mean, all the rules that once governed our discourse have been blown away and we’re headed in a very dangerous direction.” He also called him a “con artist” and “perhaps the most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency.”

Rubio apparently appreciates how much Trump proved him right, because Sunday, he endorsed Trump for president again. During that 2016 CNN interview, he claimed “it’s getting harder every day to justify” supporting Trump as the potential Republican Party nominee. Well, Rubio got over that quick. His craven ambition put his last remaining scruple into a chokehold until it cried “baby daddy!” and he’s all in on the insurrectionist thug facing 91 felony charges across four criminal cases.

Rubio shared his pathetic rationale on the generic social media site. I’ve seen better justifications for eating food out of the garbage.

“When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us. I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created. It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!”

Marco Rubio voted against the expanded child tax credit — which happened in 2021, when Joe Biden was president, so that’s another bizarre and sloppy lie. [Editor’s note: There was a minor change to the Child Tax Credit in 2017, under the Big Fat Tax Cut For Rich Fuckwads. He still voted against the expanded Child Tax Credit though. Go to hell.]

Democrats would’ve loved for his support to counteract Joe Manchin’s opposition. Rubio argues that it’s time to “get on” already with saving America from a mad dictator, who Rubio seems to think is Joe Biden and not the guy currently on trial for attempted dictatorship. What’s especially galling is that Rubio packed up his dignity before a single vote had been cast in the Republican primary. There is still more than enough time to nominate someone who’s not out on bail.

No one seriously thought Rubio would’ve ever endorsed Chris Christie, who exposed Rubio as the Right’s “physical manifestation of a dream” — a Republican Obama — who in reality was an animatronic candidate capable of repeating just a few rehearsed talking points. However, Ron DeSantis, who we believe is still running for president, is Rubio’s home state governor? Sure, no one likes that creep, but what about Nikki Haley? When she was governor of South Carolina, she crushed poor Jeb Bush’s last hope and endorsed Rubio prior to the state’s primary. It was considered a major coup at the time — not that it did him any good. Rubio would win just three contests in the primary — Minnesota, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. DeSantis and Haley might struggle to match that feat.

Rubio didn’t need to endorse anyone at this point. He could’ve at least waited until after Trump likely wins both South Carolina and Florida. Granted, that wouldn’t have brought us quite the same level of joy we received from watching DeSantis squirm Monday on CNN. When asked about Rubio’s snub, Mr. Silver Medal said:

“Donald Trump is the party of Washington DC establishment. They have lined up behind him. I am the candidate that would be a change agent in Washington DC. And I like that contrast.”

Yes, DeSantis appreciates the stark contrast between winning and losing, unwavering acceptance and pathetic rejection. As this sad primary progresses, he’ll never risk anyone confusing him with a successful candidate.

“I think the Washington folks, they’re scared of Donald Trump primarying them or whatever he’s going to do,” DeSantis said, without mentioning that “whatever he’s going to do” includes documented instances of stochastic terrorism.

“The state folks, they’re concerned about the top of the ticket. They want to see a strong performance, and then they look at what we’ve done in Florida, been like, ‘Man, this guy is a leader, he gets things done.’”

DeSantis has achieved very little in Florida beyond tormenting marginalized groups. That still wasn’t enough to win over social conservatives in Iowa.

Haley, though, is arguably worse than DeSantis, who’s been consistently terrible. Haley, like Rubio, clearly identified Trump’s overall unfitness and pathological character flaws that only got worse while he was president. Yet, even on Monday, Haley still insisted that she’d “take Trump over Biden.” She’s only a few weeks away from Rubio-ing herself before the once and apparently forever Republican presidential nominee.

Loading video

[Politico / CNN]

PREVIOUSLY:

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his Substack.

Share

Want To Donate Just Once?