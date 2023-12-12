Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 18,000 subscribers
Continue reading
They are probably kissing some too.
Anyway, here’s Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy doing a press conference about a very serious subject, which we just completely made light of with all our quote-unquote “jokes.” All your background is here.
Also we suppose this is your OPEN THREAD because would you look at the time?
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. We’re trying to get to 5,000 paid subscribers by the end of the year. You could be one of them!
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: Biden And Zelenskyy Sittin' In A Tree, FIGHTING FOR DEMOCRACY
Please tell me they both told the Kremlin Caucus in Congress to go fuck themselves.
OT: 'becca, you stay in that bed and you rest up and get well.