This morning at 11:30 a.m. ET, President Joe Biden is giving what ABC News says will be a “major speech” on antisemitism, at the National Holocaust Museum’s Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the US Capitol.

"He will speak to the horrors of Oct. 7 when Hamas unleashed the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. "And he will speak to how since Oct. 7, we've seen an alarming rise in antisemitism in the U.S. in our cities or communities and our campuses." Jean-Pierre also said Biden will highlight his administration’s national strategy to counter antisemitism and protect Jewish Americans.

A White House official also says Biden will talk about the campus protests, but that it won’t be a “major” part of the speech, per CNN.

That sounds like an important one for us to watch. So we will.

