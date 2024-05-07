This morning at 11:30 a.m. ET, President Joe Biden is giving what ABC News says will be a “major speech” on antisemitism, at the National Holocaust Museum’s Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the US Capitol.
"He will speak to the horrors of Oct. 7 when Hamas unleashed the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. "And he will speak to how since Oct. 7, we've seen an alarming rise in antisemitism in the U.S. in our cities or communities and our campuses."
Jean-Pierre also said Biden will highlight his administration’s national strategy to counter antisemitism and protect Jewish Americans.
A White House official also says Biden will talk about the campus protests, but that it won’t be a “major” part of the speech, per CNN.
That sounds like an important one for us to watch. So we will.
It is not anti-semitic to criticize Israel's right-wing, genocidal, kleptocratic government that is committing crimes against humanity with impunity.
There is no other nation on earth that was more grotesquely pro-Tr666p and supportive of his cruelty, sadism, criminality, and depravity--they want Tr666p and the Republinazis to win and exterminate us, just as they're currently doing to the Palestinian civilians.
Most of the people in Gaza are poor refugees. If you look at the map, the area seems to be pretty prime coastal real estate. Year round weather is pleasant as well. Could it be that someone has decided it's just not a good place for a bunch of poor refugees to be inhabiting? Looks like a good location for luxury hotels, condos and golf courses to me. Just wonderin'