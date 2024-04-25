The White House website says Joe Biden is doing remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act, and how that and his Investing in America agenda are “are growing the economy and creating jobs in Central New York and communities across the country.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is stuck in a freezing courtroom in New York, GAGGED and SNOOZE-FARTING.

If that’s America, then OK, seems like a cool place.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?