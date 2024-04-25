The White House website says Joe Biden is doing remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act, and how that and his Investing in America agenda are “are growing the economy and creating jobs in Central New York and communities across the country.”
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is stuck in a freezing courtroom in New York, GAGGED and SNOOZE-FARTING.
If that’s America, then OK, seems like a cool place.
Hah hah!
The more Donnie complains about the cold, the more it sounds like a health issue of low oxygen or low bp