LIVE: Biden Meeting Chinese President Just Out In The Open, OMG
Today on Chinese Communist WonkTV!
Somebody call James Comer, because President Xi Jinping of China is in town and he’s liable to give Joe Biden a check for $40,000 and say “DO EVERYTHING CHINA TELLS YOU TO DO,” and obviously Biden will do it because wow, $40,000!
Is it even legal for American presidents to be aware of the nation of China? Better ask Comer. (And in response, he will call you a Smurf! Zing, he got you.)
Here’s a headline: US and China pledge to cooperate on climate ahead of Biden-Xi meeting. Sounds like a sneaky lib way of saying HUNTER BIDEN’S PENIS to us.
Playbook’s got your rundown of what’s happening with this Xi visit, and CNN has a more detailed look at what led to this. It’s not in Washington, it’s in Woodside, California, at an estate. Oh great, Joe Biden is having a romantic getaway with President Xi, probably. Comer’s gonna have to investigate that too.
As the schedule runs currently, there’s a meet-and-greet at 1:45 ET, then a meeting at 2, and after that, Biden will do a news conference by himself. But that is scheduled for LATER. As in, 7:15 PM ET.
But don’t worry, we’ll put all the videos here! They’re all below the jump!
Biden conducts regular diplomacy.
MAGAts everywhere: The collusion is taking place before our eyes!
Not that I personally have a problem with it, but was POTUS Joe praying, there, to open that meeting?
🙏
🙏