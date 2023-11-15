Somebody call James Comer, because President Xi Jinping of China is in town and he’s liable to give Joe Biden a check for $40,000 and say “DO EVERYTHING CHINA TELLS YOU TO DO,” and obviously Biden will do it because wow, $40,000!

Is it even legal for American presidents to be aware of the nation of China? Better ask Comer. (And in response, he will call you a Smurf! Zing, he got you.)

Here’s a headline: US and China pledge to cooperate on climate ahead of Biden-Xi meeting. Sounds like a sneaky lib way of saying HUNTER BIDEN’S PENIS to us.

Playbook’s got your rundown of what’s happening with this Xi visit, and CNN has a more detailed look at what led to this. It’s not in Washington, it’s in Woodside, California, at an estate. Oh great, Joe Biden is having a romantic getaway with President Xi, probably. Comer’s gonna have to investigate that too.

As the schedule runs currently, there’s a meet-and-greet at 1:45 ET, then a meeting at 2, and after that, Biden will do a news conference by himself. But that is scheduled for LATER. As in, 7:15 PM ET.

But don’t worry, we’ll put all the videos here! They’re all below the jump!

