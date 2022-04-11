OK not really, Joe Biden is not taking your personal guns on live TV. He is, however, announcing some important gun safety measures.

Politico Playbook explained this morning part of what this is all about:

First: a new policy on “ghost guns.” Today, the administration will unveil a new rule to try and curb so-called ghost guns, untraceable firearms that lack serial numbers and are made from kits purchased online. The new rule isn’t a ban , but a change in how the government treats the kits, forcing buyers to “go through the same process they would have to go through to purchase a commercially made firearm,” a senior administration official told reporters on a call Sunday night. A.G. MERRICK GARLAND pens an op-ed for USA Today, posted this morning: “Ghost guns are real guns. And we'll regulate them to save lives”

Also: a new nominee to head ATF, named Steve Dettelback. PREDICTION: conservatives won't like him, because conservatives hate ATF and have been trying to destroy it forever.

Anyway, here's your Wonkette livestream! And then sometime after that, we'll have a Wonkette blog post explaining all of this more fully!

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?