LIVE: Biden Talks About Maui Wildfires, Hurricane Idalia, Probably Other Bad Things Too
It's been a month.
We’re sure Fox News will criticize Biden for twiddling his thumbs in the face of a hurricane, when he could be solving the problem by banning transgender people from athletic endeavors.
What? How is that not exactly an article Fox News would write?
Reporter expects Biden to be an expert in electrical transmission lines while TFG was applauded for knowing Puerto Rico was surrounded by water.
And President Biden genuinely means every damned word that he says. The man gives a genuine and for real DAMN about every citizen whom he represents.
Joe Biden is if nothing else an honorable man.