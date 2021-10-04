LIVE: Biden Tells Senate To Get A Clue And Raise The Debt Ceiling
That's right, GET A CLUE.
Hey, know what's dumb? Not raising the debt ceiling. Know what's real stupid? Even having a debt ceiling.
Here's the president of the United States, making that exact speech right now, because every day is stupid day in American politics now.
