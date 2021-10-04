Hey, know what's dumb? Not raising the debt ceiling. Know what's real stupid? Even having a debt ceiling.

Here's the president of the United States, making that exact speech right now, because every day is stupid day in American politics now.

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?