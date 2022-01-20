The House Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is hosting civil rights leaders this morning to discuss voter suppression. It's even more important after what Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema helped their Republican friends do to American democracy last night.

Here, watch a hearing:

www.youtube.com

