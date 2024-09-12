Kamala Harris is in Charlotte, North Carolina, today!

Watch your next president talk about all the things, plus whoever else she brings with her, starting at about 3:40 p.m. Eastern.

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?