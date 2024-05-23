It’s about time we had some regal fanfare shit up in here.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting Kenyan President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto for a state visit at the White House, and they’re doing the whole business. A joint press conference later, and of course a state dinner tonight. The New York Times has a whole backgrounder on why this visit is important for both countries, should you be interested in learning things.

Right now, the Rutos are arriving, and the Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are greeting them.

Here’s some fuckin’ pomp and goddamn circumstance for you:

