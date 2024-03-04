Today, First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are holding the International Women Of Courage (IWOC) ceremony at the White House. The president is not there, we guess, because he’s at Camp David finishing up his State of the Union address. Or whatever he’s doing.
Voice Of America explains what’s about to happen at this awards, which the State Department has been giving out since 2007:
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and first lady Jill Biden are hosting the event, with the awards this year going to women from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Myanmar, Cuba, Ecuador, Gambia, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Nicaragua and Uganda. […]
Fawzia Karim Firoze of Bangladesh is being honored for her work as a Supreme Court advocate who has fought for the rights of marginalized groups.
Ajna Jusić from Bosnia and Herzegovina was selected in honor of her work on behalf of children born of rape during war.
From Cuba, Martha Beatriz Roque Cabello is being recognized for leading human rights and religious freedom movements in her country.
Agather Atuhaire is being honored for work to promote human rights and the rule of law in Uganda.
We’ll have a full explanation of what the Supreme Court did in the Colorado Trump case in a bit, but for now WATCH A THING.
That Capitol Building chamber now radiates some of THE most breathtaking beauty radiating vividly on this planet, and not simply that of these absolutely lovely women accepting these meaningful Congressional awards.
There is nothing as appealing, desirable, and just awe-inspiringly beautiful as giving a genuine damn and taking action to ease some of the too abundant suffering on this big blue rock.
