Today they’ll get that smoking gun! The House Oversight Committee and Kentucky leg-humper James Comer, its chairman, are having a hearing, and it’s gonna be great.

They have TONY BOBULINSKI, the guy Hunter Biden says is an absolutely incompetent hanger-on who’s just bitter Hunter would never do business with him.

They’ve got Jason Galanis, Comer’s new star witness who is in prison for some stuff. (He’s different from the star witness who just got indicted for feeding Russian disinfo to the FBI.) He will be testifying from prison, because that’s cool.

They don’t have Hunter, because he was like fuck off.

They don’t have Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer.

Oh, but Democrats have:

Democrats, meanwhile, will trot out a familiar figure to try to pull their argument about a GOP clown show together: LEV PARNAS, the former RUDY GIULIANI associate who worked with Giuliani to dig up dirt on Biden ahead of the 2020 election and later did prison time on frud and campaign finance charges. “Parnas is coming to say all of it was a pure fabrication from the beginning and … given they were running on empty, they just decided to go with conspiracy theories and what turned out to be Russian propaganda,” Raskin said.

Fun!

If you like watching James Comer staple his dick to the wall, have we got a livestream for you! Enjoy!

