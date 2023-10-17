Discover more from Wonkette
LIVE: Gather 'Round And Watch Jim Jordan Fail, Or America Fail, Or Both
Please watch and tell us what happens.
Will Jim Jordan get the votes? Will Republicans put that traitor that close to the presidency?
Or will the holdout Republicans not be cowards this time? LMAO.
Here’s Robert Costa from a couple hours ago:
And here’s Jake Sherman from this morning:
Guess we’ll see. John Bresnahan reports that the voting will actually start around 1 p.m., and that some of the reported “nos” come early in the alphabet, so that should be a good indicator of how this will go for Jordan on the first, or the second, or the ninth vote.
All the Democrats will be in attendance. Here’s Wonkette’s earlier story on the subject while you wait.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: Gather 'Round And Watch Jim Jordan Fail, Or America Fail, Or Both
Not gonna lie, I thought we'd be to Round 3 or 4 of the Gymbussening by now. I'm kinda disappointed.
But on the other hand, the fact that Gymsocks hasn't called for a Round 2 nearly four hours into the day tells me that poor monster's suffered quite the blow to his ego.
Jim Jordan's strategy seemed to be to force a floor vote to force the holdouts to fall in line. "Surely, the GOP wouldn't want to humiliate themselves on national TV twice!?"
GOP: "jokes on you, assholes, we are totally into that shit!"