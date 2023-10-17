Coach trying to do a real person’s job.

Will Jim Jordan get the votes? Will Republicans put that traitor that close to the presidency?

Or will the holdout Republicans not be cowards this time? LMAO.

Here’s Robert Costa from a couple hours ago:

And here’s Jake Sherman from this morning:

Guess we’ll see. John Bresnahan reports that the voting will actually start around 1 p.m., and that some of the reported “nos” come early in the alphabet, so that should be a good indicator of how this will go for Jordan on the first, or the second, or the ninth vote.

All the Democrats will be in attendance. Here’s Wonkette’s earlier story on the subject while you wait.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?