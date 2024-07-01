Yes, you can watch the video of Bannon reporting to prison, which is already in progress.
SCROTUS just endorsed the Fuhrerprinzip.
Pretty soon we will hear complaints how being within sniff range of Steve Bannon in prison will be considered cruel and unusual punishment.