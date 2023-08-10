Remember that one? It was literally just the decent thing to do. It was the big bill to improve healthcare and research for veterans affected by all the burning of toxic sludge at bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. And Republicans were STILL fuckin’ dicks about it.
They can stay mad. Here’s your Joe Biden out in Salt Lake, talkin’ about it.
(Meanwhile, over in the Egypt-Conquered-The-World Dimension, Pharaoh Joe Biden-Ho-Tep sits on his ceremonial Throne at the foot of The Great Obama Obelisk with his Divine Queen Consort Jill. Today they must celebrate Pharaoh Joe's Jubilee where he proves his fitness to rule the entire Egyptian World by accomplishing Festivus style feats of strength. A high Priest has been chanting a three hour long opening invocation hymn and Pharaoh Joe decides to interrupt him)
Pharaoh Joe Biden-Ho-Tep: Can we just cut the crap and get on with the tests to prove my fitness?
High Priest: Let it be as Divine Pharaoh commands! Your first test will be to run down the King's Road to mile marker seven. There you will find a large jar of Nile river water. You must drink that water. You will also find a very nice cake box with a very nice cake inside. You must hoist that cake box over your head and run all the way back here. You must not allow a single crumb of that cake to touch the ground nor should the icing be damaged! So it is written! So must it be!
Pharaoh Joe Biden-Ho-Tep: (reaches down to side of his throne and lifts up a cake box) Is this the box I need to retrieve?
High Priest: It Is! But how...
Pharaoh Joe Biden-Ho-Tep: I got bored during the opening hymn so I went ahead and made the cake run. How about we just cut the rest of the malarkey and let's cut into this delicious cake?
High Priest: Let it be as Divine Pharaoh commands!
(for further info please see https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/78244/why-pharaohs-were-made-run-around-their-palaces-every-3-years)
Oh! It's St. Lawrence Day. Throw another Saint on the Barbie. https://www.st-lawrencesprimary.co.uk/the-story-of-st-lawrence/#:~:text=The%20saint%20was%20tied%20on,spread%20all%20over%20the%20world.