Probably just gonna say all the times this year Joe Biden has been naughty (HUNTER BIDEN CHINA IMPEACH) and nice (pfffffft) this year.

Ain’t no other shit going on.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?