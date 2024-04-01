Now is the part of the White House Easter celebrations where First Lady Dr. Jill Biden reads to children.
Bet they’re all banned books that were ‘posed to be burned.
BET SHE PROBABLY BORROWED THE BOOKS FROM DRAG QUEENS.
Wait, we thought the Bidens had canceled Easter due to the Trans Day of Visibility?
Now we are all confused which right-wing outrage we are supposed to be outraged about.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: Jill Biden Indoctrinates Children
Right-wingers: "The Public Scrools are indoctrinating Murica's children to be godless, tree-huggin', commies who love n---ers, f-gs, and tr-nnies!!!"
Liberals: "(Gasp) We would NEVER do that!"
Me: "Well, why the fuck aren't you? Not only will you have an easier time achieving the progress you claim we need, but if you don't THEY WILL!"
in 3…2…1…NY Post: FLOTUS spoon-feeds diversity with multicolored animal primer.