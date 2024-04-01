Now is the part of the White House Easter celebrations where First Lady Dr. Jill Biden reads to children.

Bet they’re all banned books that were ‘posed to be burned.

BET SHE PROBABLY BORROWED THE BOOKS FROM DRAG QUEENS.

Wait, we thought the Bidens had canceled Easter due to the Trans Day of Visibility?

Now we are all confused which right-wing outrage we are supposed to be outraged about.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?