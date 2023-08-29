LIVE: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Handing Out Cheap Drugs Or Something
PANDER. (To olds and other people who need prescription drugs.)
So the Biden administration did a big thing today. It announced the first 10 drugs whose prices will be able to be negotiated by Medicare. It’s a big fuckin’ deal, part of the Inflation Reduction Act, and it’s yet another thing Joe Biden got done that no other president has gotten done in the last one million decades. (Even Donald Trump paid lip service to getting off his lazy ass and doing something about it. Haha. He was gonna build a Mexico wall too.)
It’s going to save people a of shitload of money, eventually. And today, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president and vice president, are going to demonstrate by giving people some free drugs, probably reefer or PCP, who knows.
Just fooling. But they are going to talk about it. Below, we will stick Mehdi Hasan’s excellent explainer on what this all means, which you can watch while you are waiting or afterward.
And here is that explainer:
Now that I'm old and Medicare has kicked in my pharmacy costs are already next to nothing. And I had a lot of shit happen to me before I was eligible for Medicare. I went through two courses of chemo for kidney and bladder tumors. That cost OOP over $11K. I had to have two courses of immunotherapy. OOP cost around $5K. Since contracting Lyme disease I've been on all kinds of meds to control my symptoms. I also have RA which is just fabulous when paired with Lyme. My joints are toast so I was on methotrexate until my liver and remaining kidney started saying nope no way stop taking this shit right now! I was paying $120.00 a month when I was told I could no longer take it. Then came the blood sugar concern. Now I'm on metformin. A months supply costs $4.00. Up next came the blood pressure HOLY SHIT THAT'S HIGH! and seemed to be of very great concern to my doctor. Now I take a little tiny pink BP bill that costs under ONE DOLLAR for a months supply. I also have peripheral neuropathy and I take gabapentin when it gets really bad. The cost for a months supply is $8 bucks. I also take various and sundry OTC vitamins and stomach stuff that are prescribed and cost next to nothing. So, Joe!? Thank you. Medicare has been very very good to me.
Hi Joe. Just thought I'd ask, being that we're on the subject of health...could you maybe release some free OTC Covid testing kits, at least for the poors and the olds and the disabled folks? It's getting to be that time of year again. Thx.