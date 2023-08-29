So the Biden administration did a big thing today. It announced the first 10 drugs whose prices will be able to be negotiated by Medicare. It’s a big fuckin’ deal, part of the Inflation Reduction Act, and it’s yet another thing Joe Biden got done that no other president has gotten done in the last one million decades. (Even Donald Trump paid lip service to getting off his lazy ass and doing something about it. Haha. He was gonna build a Mexico wall too.)

It’s going to save people a of shitload of money, eventually. And today, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president and vice president, are going to demonstrate by giving people some free drugs, probably reefer or PCP, who knows.

Just fooling. But they are going to talk about it. Below, we will stick Mehdi Hasan’s excellent explainer on what this all means, which you can watch while you are waiting or afterward.

And here is that explainer:

