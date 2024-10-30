A Kamala Harris rally is getting started in Raleigh, North Carolina, just about now. She’s also visiting Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and the University of Wisconsin at Madison tonight, for a Mumford & Sons concert and rally.

More ass to kick, six days to go.

