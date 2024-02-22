LIVE: Kamala Harris Talking Some More About Reproductive Freedoms! STAY MAD, Everyone!
Today on WonkTV
Y’all, something tells us the Alabama Supreme Court may have just supercharged the reproductive rights issue for this election year EVEN MORE with its fuckbonkers IVF “frozen embryos are people!” ruling.
So here’s Vice President Kamala Harris in Grand Rapids, Michigan!
If Joe Biden for some reason can't make it to election day, it would be a travesty if Kamala Harris wasn't given the nod.
