Y’all know Republicans are so upset about the border they’re killing any kind of border deal because Donald Trump is worried it might be a win for Joe Biden. So now the Homeland Security Committee in the House is debating articles of impeachment for Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, because Marjorie Taylor Greene likes to babble in public about that, and also for some other reasons they made up.

Whatever happens in the House it will be hilariously dead in the Senate.

Have fun! More here!

