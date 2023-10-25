Discover more from Wonkette
LIVE: Let’s Put A Seditionist Second In Line To The Presidency! Or Not That!
What a fucking joke.
So, the Beltway media seems to think Mike Johnson might actually become speaker. Indeed, if you follow them on Twitter, they’re kind of treating it as a done deal. The House is expected to vote around 1 p.m. ET. Let’s find out.
Ah, there's NC Rep Foxx distinguishing herself again, yelling at a reporter(?) to "Shut up!" because they dare question elevating a seditionist to the position of Speaker.
Is that that asshole, Elise Stefanik behind him. Oh, yeah. She loves Mike Johnson. Eeeeww these people give me the heebie jeebies.