LIVE: Matt Taibbi Gonna Humiliate Himself In Congress Again, It Was Fun The First Time
Y’all, Jim Jordan is still having hearings of his fake Committee On The Weaponization Of The Let’s All Dramatically Fuck This Chicken, and Matt Taibbi is coming back for a repeat performance. Also that embarrassing dipshit Michael Shellenberger. As in, literally the same panel that had to sit there while Democrats made them eat bags of their own dicks when they showed up the last time.
So yeah, this could be fun to watch.
If you missed the highlights of what happened last time, here they are.
Here's this Ms. Subramanya warning about how the gubmint in Canada took offense at a bunch of assholes who tried to shut the economy down with their trucker strike. Weird shit is happening in Canada. Read about it in Naomi Klein's new book "Doppelganger." She tells about walking the riding in Canada where her husband was running for parliament as an NDPer. She describes encountering too many people who presented themselves as members of what once was the "counter-culture" in BC, who she and her husband's campaign people thought were reliable NDP voters. Instead, they found that those voters had suddenly switched to being inclined to vote for the ultra right wing party known as the "People's Party" who gave as their reason for doing so being tired of the failed promises of the NDP and the Liberal Party. Instead of transitioning from the left to the right by maybe first voting for the Liberals and then the Conservatives, these folk jumped instantly to the Canadian equivalent of Trumpers. Similarly, when a group of truckers attempted to express solidarity with the Indigenous People of Canada when the horrors of the residential school deaths were revealed by holding truckers' strikes, the right wing truckers completely co-opted and shanghaied those protests by even bigger truckers' strikes aimed at the Canadian government's Covid restrictions. Apparently, Ms. Subramanya wants to surreptitiously support those protests with her testimony before Congress. While she may be attempting to justify herself by taking issue with the Canadian government's investigations into the co-opting truckers, she gives those truckers succor with this testimony.
Wow, Rep. Cammack is really a POS. Ugh.