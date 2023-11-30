Y’all, Jim Jordan is still having hearings of his fake Committee On The Weaponization Of The Let’s All Dramatically Fuck This Chicken, and Matt Taibbi is coming back for a repeat performance. Also that embarrassing dipshit Michael Shellenberger. As in, literally the same panel that had to sit there while Democrats made them eat bags of their own dicks when they showed up the last time.

So yeah, this could be fun to watch.

If you missed the highlights of what happened last time, here they are.

