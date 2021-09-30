This morning, the House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing called "Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States," and y'all really ought to watch it if you can. Members of Congress are going to say the word "abortion" out loud, and not only that, several are going to tell their own personal abortion stories.

This is happening against the backdrop of Texas's bizarre and fucked up SB 8 Abortion Bounty Hunter law, and as the Trump fascists on the Supreme Court prepare to hear Mississippi explain why banning abortion is actually GOOD for women, because it will allow them to have God's Little Blessings waiting at home for them making Little Blessing Noises when they get home from working their nine shitty low-paying non-union Mississippi jobs.

Or whatever the goddamn dumb fucking Mississippi attorney general said, it was beyond deranged.

Members of Congress testifying today include Reps. Cori Bush, Judy Chu, Pramila Jayapal, and Barbara Lee. Other abortion rights activists and abortion providers are serving as witnesses, and oh yeah, Gloria Steinem will also be there. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Republican, will be saying anti-abortion asshole words, we guess.

Rep. Bush previewed her testimony on Twitter.

Lee, Jayapal and Bush also shared parts of their stories on Joy Reid's program:

Lee said she traveled to a "back-alley clinic" in Mexico with a family friend, an experience she said "terrified" her.



"I was one of those that survived and I think it's my duty now, as hard as this is, to talk about it. Because I know it's going to happen again if we don't stop what's taking place," she told NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali. [...]



"I think that testifying makes it official," Jayapal said of the hearing. "It puts it in the record."



The Washington congresswoman shared that post-partum depression after a prior pregnancy influenced her decision to terminate.



"I even contemplated suicide at one time," she said. "And I knew that I was not ready to go through that again." [...]



[Bush] also said she was once against the procedure, but now thinks even ardent anti-abortion opponents can be swayed.



"It wasn't until later on — years later — that I started to realize ... it should not be a partisan thing. It should be about humanity. Humanity and then what is best. Because what may be good for me may not be good for the other person, but the freedom to make that decision has to be there."

Here's a video from Reid's program last night:

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. Eastern. Watch it here:

