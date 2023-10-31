Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 17,000 subscribers
Continue reading
It’s a holiday, so obviously we are watching fun political movies today, like “Congress” and “White House.”
Don’t get excited, it’s back to boring regular old schedule tomorrow.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: More Video Day! White House Briefing! Yay!
Mike Johnson, asshole.
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/10/house-gop-no-israel-aid-unless-rich-tax-cheats-get-a-break.html
A few years ago, Representative Mike Johnson, now Speaker of the House, told an audience that democracy is bad. “By the way, the United States is not a democracy,” he explained. “Do you know what a democracy is? Two wolves and a sheep deciding what’s for dinner. You don’t want to be in a democracy.”
This is an extremely common view among American conservatives, who — unlike right-of-center parties in most democracies worldwide — have largely refused to accept the legitimacy of democratic decision-making over economic policy. In particular, they regard the government’s tax-and-transfer power as an abusive and illegitimate infringement on the right of rich people to keep their income.
That belief is vital to explain Johnson’s new maneuver, which is to tie any new funding for Israel to a demand to reduce IRS enforcement of wealthy people’s tax compliance
OT: Oh, boy.
Like Matt Gaetz, it appears that Chrisofascist Mike Johnson also has a secret "adopted minority son" who isn't his adopted son. Gaetz moved Nestor into his house when the boy was 12 yrs-old. Johnson moved Michael into his house when the boy was 14 yrs-old.
𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗲𝘆𝗲
https://news.yahoo.com/speaker-mike-johnson-said-black-195842072.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall