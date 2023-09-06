Shhhh, everyone, THE REGIME is talking. Isn’t that what Republicans say while they are piddling all over the floor? THE REGIME?

Something like that. Anyway, THE REGIME is talking, probably will make fun of Peter Doocy, THE REGIME is like that.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?