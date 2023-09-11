President Joe Biden will be making an address this afternoon from Anchorage, Alaska, on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks. He’s going to speak to troops and first responders and their families at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

All actual journalists know Biden is on his way back from the G20 and also Vietnam. Big foreign trips like that are a thing regular presidents do. It’s not just hot tubbing in Helsinki with Putin.

The link in the last graf is from the New York Times if you want a mindless look at “Joe Biden is old! Old man goes on trip around world! WHAT TIME IS IT? asks the old man! Time zones sure are a gas for old guys like Joe Biden! Wait, Joe Biden is me! I am Joe Biden!” (Not an exact quote from the Times. Ours is better.)

Peter Doocy of Fox News knows Biden has been on the other side of the globe. Indeed, in one of his dispatches, he marveled over how hard Biden was working, pulling all-nighters, until this look came across his face like "AW SHIT, I just ruined the entire Fox News narrative about Biden being SleepyPuss the DementiaNapper. I am FIRED from Fox News, I bet! Don’t worry, my dad will rehire me.” (Not an exact quote from Peter Doocy. Ours is better.)

But Fox News is not a journalism network. Fox News is a lying to its viewers network. (See: Dominion.) So Fox News has been outraged about Biden slapping the American people in the face and flipping New York the bird by flitting out to Anchorage on 9/11 for some kind of Alaskan beach sex vacation.

Aaron Rupar provides a sample:

Those headlines say “Alaska? Really? President Biden should be in NYC to commemorate 9/11” and “Joe Biden’s 9/11 Alaska Trip is a slap in the face to the state — and the nation.” The second one is from the Daily Caller, which is known for being a favorite read of New Yorkers.

Let’s be clear here. Fox News’s audience is incontinent, extraneous old white Republicans who are terrified of New York City, who are terrified of all real cities, who hate everything about what New York represents. This has always been the case.

So it’s really charming to see Harris Faulkner — easily the most transparently fake person on the entire network, which is quite a feat considering her competition — using her fake serious voice and donning her fake serious face to tell viewers that this is “one more snub to the American people” from Biden. As if Harris Faulkner has her finger on the pulse of anything related to the actual “American people.”

Loading video

Sure thing, Ms. Faulkner.

We can’t imagine being stupid enough to be fooled by that act, but just because we can’t imagine it doesn’t mean it’s not the reason she has a career.

Anyway, we don’t want to dwell on these fucking people.

But you may have noticed here, 22 years on, how when people talk about 9/11, when they tell younger people about it, one thing that often comes up is how remarkably unified America was on that day and in the weeks and months afterward.

The fact that on such an anniversary, Fox News’s well-paid hacks can’t drop this garbage and just be Americans for five fucking seconds tells you a lot about who Fox News’s well-paid hacks are.

Here is the president’s address. Go ahead and press play. This is also your open thread.

Share

[Faulkner vid via Aaron Rupar]

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?