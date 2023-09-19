Sorry, Tucker.

Sorry, Glenn Greenwald.

Sorry, other bad people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, is addressing the UN General Assembly. We know Putin’s asslickers in America don’t like that, but we guess they’ll have to deal with it.

A lot of the reporting about today’s addresses suggests Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy have an uphill climb when it comes to sustaining support for Ukraine in the face of the genocidal war Vladimir Putin forced on our ally. This is fucking insane.

This is of course also happening as the Republicans in the House begin a completely BS impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden, based on zero evidence, and rooted in lies about what Joe Biden did in Ukraine as vice president. It’s all in service of Donald Trump, to negate his multiple impeachments, and in its quest to rewrite the history of the fight to root out corruption in Ukraine — the pro-Russia elements that not coincidentally tried to help Trump steal the 2020 election — it’s also in service of Putin.

Watch the damn speech.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?