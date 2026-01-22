This is going to be embarrassing. The Republicans, anyway.

Jack Smith is cool as a cucumber. Quite frankly, can’t believe Jim Jordan is letting him do this, but Jim Jordan has always been confident of Jim Jordan’s ability to dazzle the American public by screaming incoherent, barely literate high school wrestling coach words at witnesses.

Watch the shitshow!

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?