If that is a thing you’d like to watch, here it is. It’s at 1 p.m. ET at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University in Atlanta.
Everyone will be there: the Bidens, the Clintons, Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, all the living first ladies.
Yes, even Melania Trump.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform.
Axios has more details. Stream below:
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service
Lots of hymns from my youth. My mom was choir director for a while and she had them sing that The Lord Bless You and Keep You at the end of many services.
"What Wondrous Love" was not well served by that arrangement, I think.