LIVE: Senate Video Day Continues With Wray And Mayorkas!
There are people at the Capitol, at work!
Chris Wray and Alejandro Mayorkas, that is! From FBI and Homeland Security, that is! In the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, that is!
Shut up, Wonkette.
Anyway, this hearing is threats facing the homeland, so please watch this one while you are also watching the other one.
JFC, I got, maybe 1 minute in until I couldn't take Sen. "Doc" Marshall (R-dumbfuck) telling lies (or as Mayorkas said "misstating the facts"). Never heard of that yokel before and will hopefully forget him soon.
No Romney, you dipshit. You assholes filed a court case to stop the government from interacting with social media. FFS. We need an anger translator to give some answers.