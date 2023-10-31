Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are at the Senate Appropriations Committee this morning to ask what passes for the adults in the congressional room for funding for both Ukraine and Israel.

Meanwhile, new House Speaker Mike Johnson is on the other side of the Capitol playing with his poo, showing everybody that for MAGA Republicans, “governing” is really just trolling and extortion, trolling and extortion, rinse and repeat. They’re not serious people, and they’re not decent people.

Wonkette will have a post this morning on the details of that, but for now, Playbook has your primer on Mike Johnson, AP on this morning’s hearing, and the festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

