It’s been happening more lately.
Watch and find out:
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
OT: There is a reason that John Kasich only appears on shows on MSNBC before Nicole Wallace. The rest of them want nothing to do with that git.
I wish the ASL interpreter would incorporate his prodigious beard into some of his signing.