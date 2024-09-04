It’s that time of the year and that time of the election season!

Whichever candidate is not a white Republican man, they must endure racist and sexist questions from Fox News and/or other conservative and/or just generally garbage media on what kind of accent they truly have, and whether or not they are just pandering and faking Southern (it’s always Southern) to get votes. They famously did it to Hillary Clinton, unable to comprehend that the former first lady of Arkansas might have picked up a drawl that might come out here or there in certain circumstances.

And yesterday, it was Fox News nepo baby Peter Doocy who did it to Kamala Harris. And White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s reaction was just brutal.

It wasn’t brutal because KJP went off on Doocy, it was because she didn’t. It was the weary look on her face, the one Doocy probably sees a lot when he talks to people. The one that just says ugh, you again?

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” she began, when Chinless the Clown conspiratorially accused Harris of faking Southern. Then she laughed at him, wearily.

“Is this something that you think … I mean, do you hear the question that you’re … ?”

She tried to explain that Americans care about real things like healthcare and the economy. Peter was like “SOOOOOOOOO,” and made clear that he was undeterred in being a fucking idiot.

“Hearing it sounds so ridiculous,” said KJP.

“Well, but HEARING IT is …”

He thought he was being clever. It’s probably the look Peter’s parents would see when he thought he was being clever by pooping his pants. How recently they might have seen that look, we couldn’t say.

“The question, I’m talking about, the question is just insane,” said KJP.

He tried to ask if Kamala Harris tries to fake a Southern accent in White House meetings.

“I, I’m just … Peter. We’re moving on. We’re so moving on.”

Another real reporter started to ask a real question about Ukraine. Fox News cut away and tried to pretend we had just witnessed an “interesting exchange” with Doocy.

And once again nothing of value was gained from that day when Steve Doocy pulled a few strings and convinced the suits at Fox News to give his little boy a chance.

At least we’re assuming it was a favor to Steve. If Peter Doocy got in that door on his own merit, Fox News’s standards are even lower than they appear to the naked eye.

