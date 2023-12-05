Discover more from Wonkette
LIVE: Totally Sane Republican Senators Treat FBI Director Chris Wray Like Woke Communist Free Love Deep State Bud Light Tyrant
Arugula.
Time for a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee with FBI Director Chris Wray. Ostensibly the hearing is about renewing Section 702 of FISA, but aw shucks, we bet some of these Republicans are capable of multi-tasking and asking why Wray is hiding Hunter Biden’s penis under a bushel.
I'm not a big Chris Wray fan and wouldn't mind a serious grilling on the FBI failure to warn of the pending insurrection on 1/6. Despite having a big threat detection staff and the internet buzzing for a month with threats. But of course the Republican House won't get into that because it blows their claim it was just a peaceful protest and the FBI actually recruited the rioters. A pretty dissonant explanation of what happened that day, it was a peaceful violent protest. I guess with a thousand people arrested for being too peaceful, or a thousand FBI agents under deep cover for years ready to violently occupy the Capitol dressed in MAGA gear and hold up confirmation of Biden as president so it would make Trump look bad.