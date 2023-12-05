Time for a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee with FBI Director Chris Wray. Ostensibly the hearing is about renewing Section 702 of FISA, but aw shucks, we bet some of these Republicans are capable of multi-tasking and asking why Wray is hiding Hunter Biden’s penis under a bushel.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?