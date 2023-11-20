Discover more from Wonkette
Donald Trump could pardon turkeys, the Beltway Media is pretty sure, because he is so young and agile.
LIVE: Tough Questions From Press On Is Joe Biden Too Old To Pardon Turkeys?
Politico: NRSC operatives have been fretting about polls that have shown Sinema, an independent, pulling in nearly twice as many Republican voters as Democrats in a three-way race.
Be careful what you ask for .. dipshits.
JFC. The media should just start wearing their fascist armbands now because that’s what they desperately want.
NYT’s Peter Baker Says Biden Is Skipping Public 81st Birthday Celebration Because He ‘Doesn’t Want to Call Attention’ to His Age
https://www.mediaite.com/politics/nyts-peter-baker-says-biden-is-skipping-public-81st-birthday-celebration-because-he-doesnt-want-to-call-attention-to-his-age/