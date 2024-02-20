The president is traveling today, and so is the vice president. According to the White House, this is what’s going to happen:

Vice President Harris delivers remarks on the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to delivering clean water for every American

Every American? Communism.

including those in communities that have too often been overlooked. She will also emphasize how ongoing investments in clean water are creating good-paying jobs across the country.

Good-paying jobs? Tell that to the loaves of bread Tucker found at the Aldi in Moscow!

Anyway, here is a speech by the veep.

