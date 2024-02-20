The president is traveling today, and so is the vice president. According to the White House, this is what’s going to happen:
Vice President Harris delivers remarks on the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to delivering clean water for every American
Every American? Communism.
including those in communities that have too often been overlooked. She will also emphasize how ongoing investments in clean water are creating good-paying jobs across the country.
Good-paying jobs? Tell that to the loaves of bread Tucker found at the Aldi in Moscow!
Anyway, here is a speech by the veep.
OT
"
The United States vetoed an Arab-backed United Nations resolution Tuesday demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in the embattled Gaza Strip.
The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining, reflecting the wide global support for ending the more than four-month war. It was the third US veto of a Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.
"
wth America? I heard the reasoning was it would hamper negotiations. Apparently nobody else has that concern.
Hope to see "President Harris" one day, please?