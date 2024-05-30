LIVE: VP Kamala Harris Addresses Air Force Academy Commencement, Doesn't Even Tell Women Grads To Stay In Kitchen
Today on WonkTV!
Some schools get better commencement speakers than others.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
I love MVP Harris.
One day in the mid 90's, while walking along a sidewalk in downtown Albuquerque, I saw a uniformed member of the United States Air Force. This was not unusual in Albuquerque, as there is an Air Force base there. What caused this passing, casual event to remain in my memory was that this officer, a young captain, was a black woman. This was not a sight I would have seen when I was a boy, and it reminded me of the positive changes that have happened in America in my lifetime.