The House is voting on impeaching Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. No matter what happens, Alejandro Mayorkas will go to work tomorrow, as DHS secretary.

Good job governing, Republicans, between this and showing the world how much you really care about “immigration,” you’re nailing it!

If the House votes to impeach — and they literally still don’t know if they have the votes, impeachment managers will include Rep. Andy Biggs and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Boy, they are failing up in the world!

