Between Republicans trying to give their real father Vladimir Putin an early Christmas present by abandoning Ukraine and their drive to impeach Hunter Biden’s penis, the White House should have a lot of material today.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?