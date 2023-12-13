Discover more from Wonkette
LIVE: White House Press Briefing, Let's Read MAGA Republicans For Absolute Filth!
Today on WonkTV!
Between Republicans trying to give their real father Vladimir Putin an early Christmas present by abandoning Ukraine and their drive to impeach Hunter Biden’s penis, the White House should have a lot of material today.
The biggest risk to national security right now is right wing extremis, per the DHS and the FBI.
People crossing the border do not pose any fucking threat of this type. Go eat a whole bag of salted rat dicks, you miserable fuck.
FUCK OFF, YOU FUCKING DROOLING MORONIC ASSCLOWN FUCK MUFFIN.