What? It was long yesterday.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: White House Press Briefing? More Like Press LONGING.
OT: So a big chunk of Texas is on fire some 60 miles from Amarillo (and it’s jumped the Oklahoma border). Abbott says: “The State of Texas stands ready to provide support to our local partners and deploy all resources needed to protect our fellow Texans and their property.”
The question is whether or not he’ll accept Federal help. If he does, betcha he’ll do everything he can to avoid talking about Biden, and he definitely won’t appear in any photo ops with him, or maybe he’ll threaten to have him arrested for something if he enters the state.
Which is a drag because I was looking forward to footage of Biden pushing Abbott’s wheelchair. Up a hill.
Nutz. I have a doctor's appointment later this afternoon that I'm dreading. At the moment not being able to sleep for the past week has caught up with me and waves of exhaustion are washing over me like warm waves. All I want to do is lay down and go to sleep, but what I have to do is haul my sorry ass downstairs in a few minutes and see if I can remain upright in the shower long enough to get clean.I'd wanted to put on a bit of war paint and see if I could do something creative with my hair, but at this point I'll be lucky if I can get my boots on the correct feet when the time comes.
So help me Sagan but I have GOT to get some freakin' sleep later today. I do not feel right at all.