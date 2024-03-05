We’da thunk, that’s who.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: White House Press Briefing, Whod'a Thunk?
Well, there you go, stupid idiot Reek asks a question about 2024 that Karine has said she'll never comment on. Furthermore, jackass, the President and Vice-President don't like you and won't talk to you because your a fascist pig.
How in the hell Karine doesn't deck Douche-nozzle never ceases to amaze me.